Teddy Davis

Teddy Ray Davis, age 88, passed away July 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 11, 1932, in St. Paul to Lillian Mae King and Ora Otto Davis.

He was an officer at banks in Arkansas and California, the owner of an interactive computer system business writing hospital computer software and providing support and a real estate agent in Fort Smith. He entered the world of computing when it first began in banking in the 1960s. He worked for many years as computer programmer with NCR. He used his programming skills for a time at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. He was a deacon at Spradling Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

After retiring from his real estate career, he devoted himself to his longtime passion for genealogy and created the business Ozark Mountain Hill Folks, a genealogy database of the northwest Arkansas area, mainly Madison County. He spent many hours researching a variety of available records and gathering information firsthand from descendants of the hill folks. He authored a book by the same title, which told of the struggles pioneers faced and overcame in northwest Arkansas. He shared his research work with many area libraries, which can still be viewed today.

He wrote a song about his life and how he found a new life in Jesus, his savior. He was an avid farmer and could grow any crop, until he was no longer physically able. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, harvesting and selling pecans, watching his grandchildren grow up and teasing his wife.

He entered the U.S. Navy as a young man. While stationed in San Diego, he met and married his lifelong sweetheart, Pauline Brown. They were different in many ways, the most visible was that he was 6' 3" and she is 5' 2". They would have been married for 67 years on Aug. 16 of this year.

He was preceded in death by his parents, all four of his siblings and a son, Raymond Earl Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline; three children, Joy Guthrie of Bella Vista, Sharon Callan of Fort Smith and Keith Davis of Springdale; six grandchildren, Tonya Nida of Cabot, Sarah March of Fort Smith, Teddi Guthrie of Prairie Grove and Abigail Deal, Hannah Guthrie and Rachel Guthrie, all of Bella Vista; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks.

Pallbearers will be Auburn Jones, Herman Jarrett, Keith Davis, Tom Guthrie, Phillip Stewart, and Scotty Bates.

Alternate pallbearer is Floyd Williamson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store