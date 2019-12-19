|
Teena Gosack
Teena Marie Gosack, 64, of Greenwood passed away Dec. 19, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 11, 1955, in Fort Smith to the late Arley and Marie (Coleman) Gilham. She was a registered nurse for 40 years. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandson.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mike; a son, Jeff Wilkinson and wife Tina of Greenwood; a daughter, Christine Wilkinson-Davis and husband Edward of Broken Arrow, Okla; five grandchildren, Hunter, Hayley, Callie, Casey and Cooper; a great-grandson Sage; an aunt, Shirley Lively and husband Tim of Fort Smith; a brother, Mike Gilham and wife Amy of Greenwood; a sister, Nancy Hentges of Jenks, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 West AR-10, Greenwood.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019