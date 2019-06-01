|
Terence Johnson
Terence "T.J." Johnson, 54, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home in Greenwood. He was born June 8, 1964, in Fort Smith to Billy Lee and Monia Johnson. He was a retired parts manager for Peterbilt.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Lee Johnson; and his brother, Ricky Lee Johnson.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel in Fort Smith. Friends can visit with family immediately following the service.
T.J. is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Mary Ann. He is also survived by his daughter, Tara Elliott and her husband Scott of Huntington; his son, Tyler Johnson and his wife Kim of Greenwood; his mother, Monia Johnson of Greenwood; and three grandchildren, Aspen Payton, Wyatt Elliott and Reed Johnson.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and, most of all, for being a loving husband and father and a proud papa.
Published in Times Record from June 2 to June 5, 2019