Teresa Jo Porter
Teresa Jo Porter, 58, of Van Buren passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in Fort Smith to the late Frank and Wilma (Morley) Porter. Teresa Jo was the owner for R.T. Services in Van Buren.
Survivors include four sons, Christopher Yarbrough and wife May, Travis Yarbrough and wife Laina, Corey Yarbrough and Tyler Porter and wife Corie, all of Van Buren; two sisters, Susan Billingsly of Fort Smith and Pattie Conard of Van Buren; a brother, Eddie Porter of Compton; five grandchildren; and her partner, John Chambers of Van Buren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2020