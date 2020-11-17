1/1
Teresa Rainwater
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Rainwater
Teresa Renee Rainwater, 53, of Alma transitioned into heaven on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born May 16, 1967.
Teresa was known to her friends as the life of the party and knew how to make everyone laugh. She was a loving wife and mother who put her family above all else and was most happy when she was with them. The one thing that she looked forward to was being a grandmother. The family is happy that she received the miracle of meeting her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by a son, Elijah Mosby.
Survivors include her husband, Andrew Bailey of the home; three daughters, Ashley Stepp and husband Chase of Mulberry, Britney Jensen and husband Gunner of Cave Springs and Cierra Rainwater of Alma; a stepson, Austin Baily of Crowder, Okla.; a granddaughter, Keslyn Stepp; her parents, David and Sheila Perryman of Alma; two brothers, Jeff Self and Tommy Perryman; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Beyond Church in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with family and friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help fund children's Christmas wishes this holiday season via GoFundMe at https://gf.me/u/y87hxp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Beyond Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved