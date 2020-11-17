Teresa Rainwater
Teresa Renee Rainwater, 53, of Alma transitioned into heaven on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born May 16, 1967.
Teresa was known to her friends as the life of the party and knew how to make everyone laugh. She was a loving wife and mother who put her family above all else and was most happy when she was with them. The one thing that she looked forward to was being a grandmother. The family is happy that she received the miracle of meeting her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by a son, Elijah Mosby.
Survivors include her husband, Andrew Bailey of the home; three daughters, Ashley Stepp and husband Chase of Mulberry, Britney Jensen and husband Gunner of Cave Springs and Cierra Rainwater of Alma; a stepson, Austin Baily of Crowder, Okla.; a granddaughter, Keslyn Stepp; her parents, David and Sheila Perryman of Alma; two brothers, Jeff Self and Tommy Perryman; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Beyond Church in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with family and friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help fund children's Christmas wishes this holiday season via GoFundMe at https://gf.me/u/y87hxp
.