Teresa Short
Teresa Ann Short, 61, of Arkoma died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the home of Margaret Campbell in Sallisaw. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Orville; a daughter, Kristy Harvey of Arkoma; a son, Bryan Short of Arkoma; three sisters, Vera Wilkerson of Chesapeake Beach, Md., Mary Virginia Oliver of Muldrow and Margaret Campbell of Sallisaw; five brothers, Bobby Oliver of Chesapeake Beach, Robert Asbury Oliver Jr. and Richard Oliver, both of North Carolina, Clinton Forrest Oliver of Deale, Md., and Thomas Oliver of Madison, Ala.; and four grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
