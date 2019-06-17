|
Teresa Smith
Teresa Ann Smith, 58, of Oklahoma City died Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Roland Pentecostal Church under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters; Orphia Beecroft of Oklahoma City and Jcena Green of Van Buren; a son, Billy Smith of Oklahoma City; three sisters, Willene Norton of Sublimity, Ore., Tammy Jones of Stilwell, Okla., and Laquita Sanchez of Oklahoma City; 15 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 18, 2019
