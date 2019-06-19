Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Roland Pentecostal Church
Teresa Smith Obituary
Teresa Smith
Teresa Ann Smith, 58, of Oklahoma City was born Feb. 19, 1961, in Oklahoma City. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Chronister and Orphia Tuck; two sisters, Rhonda Dunn and Ruby Jo Chronister; and one brother, Billy Leon Chronister.
She is survived by one son, Billy Smith of Oklahoma City; two daughters, Orphia Beecroft (Ryan) of Oklahoma City and Jcena Green (Whitney) of Van Buren; three sisters, Willene Norton of Sublimity, Ore., Tammy Jones of Stilwell, Okla., and Laquita Sanchez of Oklahoma City; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Roland Pentecostal Church, officiated by the Rev. Steve Gray. Services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Billy Beecorft, Blobby Flurry, Micheal Sevenstar, Ricky Thacker, Ricky Thacker Jr., Tyler Thacker, Devin Smith and Stormy Knight.
Published in Times Record on June 20, 2019
