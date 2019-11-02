|
Terral Robertson
Terral L. Robertson, 73, of Waldron died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Private burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two daughters, Kelli Robertson of Waldron and Terri Robertson of Lowell; a stepdaughter, Jillian Franklin of Fayetteville; a stepson, Trenton McDaniel of Waldron; two sisters, Joann Bade of Boothe and Francie Stell of Abbott; a brother, Warren Robertson of Cleburne, Texas; a halfbrother, Eddie Holter; a grandchild; and six stepgrandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 3, 2019