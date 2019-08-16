|
Terrel Hall
Terrel Curtis Hall, 68, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born March 9, 1951, in Howe to Vollie "Buck" Ray Hall and Sylvia Mae (Jones) Hall. He worked for Whirlpool Corp. for 43 years and drove a truck part-time for 4-S Trucking Co. He was a member of Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy Hall; sister, Neoma Lewis; and his brothers, Don, Larry and J.W. Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Hall; daughters, Abby Hall of the home and Sylvia Harvey of Eufaula, Okla.; sisters, Lynda Stafford of Waldron, Arlene Heibert of Peabody, Kan., and Dolly Tiede and Daisy White, both of Dover; brother, Mitchel Hall of Poteau; grandson, Zachery King of Savannah, Ga.; and great-grandson, Hayden King of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church with burial to follow at Steep Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Abby Hall, Bryon Lewis, Michael Lewis, Bruce Lewis, Gary Stafford, Jimmy Stafford, Tommy Hall and Zachery King.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 17, 2019