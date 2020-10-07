Terri Clark

Terri Lynn Clark, 58, Pocola passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Pocola. She was born Feb. 10, 1962, in San Bernadino, Calif., to Howard P. and Betty Jean (Davis) Cleland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gloria Emberton; two brothers, Tommy and Larry Cleland; and her father- and mother-in-law, Neal and Pat Clark.

Survivors include her husband, Roger; a daughter, Tisha and Casey Cagle of Pocola; a son, Cody and Alisha Clark of Spiro; two sisters, Dottie and Jimmy O'Mara and Mary Rhodes, both of Muldrow; four grandchildren, Kylynn Clark, Raelee Cagle, Jayleena Briscoe and Isabela Briscoe; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Brother Paul Walker officiating and interment to follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Hendricks, Carl Hendricks, Wes Cleland, Pat Garner, Don King and James Nicholson.

Honorary pallbearers are Cody Clark, Casey Cagle, Eric Clark, Jimmy O'Mara and Damon Clark.



