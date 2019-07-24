|
|
Terri Jones
Terri Lea Jones, 63, of Fort Smith passed away July 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. She worked as a dietician at Oak Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, James Hall.
She is survived by her husband, Rickey Jones Sr. of home; two sons, Rickey (Britney) Jones Jr. of Dardanelle and Legend Jones of Fort Smith; three daughters, Tina Hall of Fort Smith, Charity (John) Mars of Russellville and Heather Jones of Fort Smith; four sisters, Barbara Shuemake of Louisiana, Carolyn Suihkonen of Van Buren, Shelba Hamilton of Alma and Pam Waide of Alma; nine grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing with no formal visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Thursday.
Funeral services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on July 25, 2019