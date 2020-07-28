1/
Terri Martin
1957 - 2020
Terri Martin
Terri Marie Martin, the daughter of Billy Ray Oldham and Greta D. (Eppler-Oldham) Brown, was born June 2, 1957, in Mena and passed from this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Fort Smith at 63 years of age.
Upon graduation from Southside High School in 1975, she began working for St. Edward Mercy Hospital and trained as a surgical technician. When Terri got married in 1976, she moved with her husband to Summit, Ill. During the 13 years they lived in Summit, they had three children. In 1991, Terri returned to Fort Smith with her children and was soon employed at Tyson, where she worked for the next 12 years. After leaving Tyson, Terri went back to work at Mercy Hospital, where she began working in housekeeping, until she was medically retired.
Terri was preceded in death by her father, Billy Ray Oldham.
A loving family survives her including her children, Ricky Martin of Seattle and Patrick Martin and Samantha Martin, both of Fort Smith; her mother, Greta Brown and husband David of Westville, Okla.; and a brother, Danny Oldham and wife Kerry of McKinney, Texas. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held Friday, July 24 at Old Baptist Mission Cemetery in Westville with Brother John Pollard officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Roberts & Hart Funeral Home in Westville.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
