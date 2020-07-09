Terri Young
Terri Ann Young, who resided near Lavaca, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. She was born June 3, 1958, in North Fork, Calif., to Leonard Wayne Langston and Mary Ann (Barnett) Langston. She was 62 years old.
Terri was a 1976 graduate of County Line High School and a retired information technology technician from Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Langston.
She is survived by her husband of almost 45 years, Steve; two daughters, Stephanie Boese and husband Brad and Amanda Embry and husband Harvey, both of Fort Smith; a son, Chris Young and wife Lindsey of Kansas City, Mo.; her mother, Mary Langston of Charleston; two sisters, Shari Armstrong and Joy Carter, both of Charleston; three brothers, Gary Langston of Cecil, David Langston of Heber Springs and Clay Langston of Cecil; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Buddy Corbell officiating. Burial will follow at Berkley Cemetery in Cecil, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Austin Schuch, Damion Schuch, Brad Boese, Garrett King, Jay Carter and Harvey Embry.
Due to COVID-19, the Young family requests that everyone entering the funeral home during visitation hours and the day of the funeral wear a mask. Your cooperation at this time is very much appreciated.
.