Terrie Whisenhunt

Terrie Wisenhunt, 58, of Fort Smith died July 17, 2020, at her home.

Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by two daughters, Amanda and Samantha; and two sons, Christian and Zachary.

A memorial service for the family will be scheduled at a later date.



