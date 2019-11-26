|
Terril Miller
Terril D. Miller, 78, of Cedarville passed away Nov. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 22, 1941, in Fort Smith to the late Harry and Marie Miller. Terril owned Miller Construction Co. in Crawford County and later was a land developer for 35 years in Crawford County. He was a lifelong resident of Crawford County and a justice of the peace. He graduated from Alma High School in 1959. He was a resident of Cedarville for 27 years.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce (Bishop) Miller; three daughters, Terri Stockton of Van Buren, La Vonne Goodine of Texas and Kimberly Kellogg of Chickasha, Okla.; a son, Kennith Britton of New Iberia, La.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Sid Ree will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Setters, Jonathan Setters, Eric Cole, Vince Overly, Farris Hart and Wayne Hart.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 28, 2019