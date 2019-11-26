Home

Terril D. Miller, 78, of Cedarville died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Forest Park Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; three daughters, Terri Stockton of Van Buren, La Vonne Goodine of Texas and Kimberly Kellogg of Chickasha, Okla.; a son, Kennith Britton of New Iberia, La.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 29, 2019
