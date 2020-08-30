Terrill Sinclair
Terrill "Terry" Lynn Sinclair, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.
Terry retired from Whirlpool and was a Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was also a member of Harvest Time church. Terry enjoyed coin shows, feeding his birds and koi fish, cooking for his family and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Phyllis Sinclair; infant brother, Gerald Sinclair; and his beloved dog Miss Pennie.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Terry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tamara; daughter, Renata and husband Kinny Cole of Alma; three sisters, Linda and husband Steve Erwin of Fort Smith, Debbie and husband Orville Harris of Grenada Hills, Calif., and Kathy and husband Stanley Hargrove of Fallbrook, Calif.; two brothers, Larry Sinclair of Fallbrook, Calif., and Bill Sinclair and wife Melissa of Van Buren; and several nephews and one niece.
Pallbearers will be Kinny Cole, Steve Erwin, Jerry Tucker and Luke Tucker.
