1/1
Terrill Sinclair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrill Sinclair
Terrill "Terry" Lynn Sinclair, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.
Terry retired from Whirlpool and was a Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was also a member of Harvest Time church. Terry enjoyed coin shows, feeding his birds and koi fish, cooking for his family and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Phyllis Sinclair; infant brother, Gerald Sinclair; and his beloved dog Miss Pennie.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Terry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tamara; daughter, Renata and husband Kinny Cole of Alma; three sisters, Linda and husband Steve Erwin of Fort Smith, Debbie and husband Orville Harris of Grenada Hills, Calif., and Kathy and husband Stanley Hargrove of Fallbrook, Calif.; two brothers, Larry Sinclair of Fallbrook, Calif., and Bill Sinclair and wife Melissa of Van Buren; and several nephews and one niece.
Pallbearers will be Kinny Cole, Steve Erwin, Jerry Tucker and Luke Tucker.
To place an online tribute please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved