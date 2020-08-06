Terry & Axel Daniels
Terry Nicholas Daniels, born sleeping on Aug. 3, 2020, and Axel Nicholas Daniels, born Aug. 4, 2020, passed on Aug. 4, 2020. Heaven's gain was our loss when our angels were called to heaven to meet their paternal grandfather, Terry Daniels.
Terry and Axel are survived by their parents, Katelyn Young and John Daniels of Fort Smith; three brothers, Cooper and Pierce Daniels and Dallas Young, all of Fort Smith; his maternal grandparents, Heather and Maj. David Bjork of New Orleans; and his paternal grandmother, Lou Ann Daniels of Fort Smith.
Our lives were touched by their struggle to be here. Please keep the family in your thoughts as they come to terms with their lives here without them.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
