Terry Cusick
Terry Cusick, 64, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Park Hill, Okla.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Assembly of God Church in Arkoma with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Nease; a son, Troy Cusick; four sisters, Joyce Garner, Claudette Davis, Sue Howard and Kay Cusick; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020