Terry Griffith
Terry Neal Griffith, 71, of Denton, Texas, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Texas.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena.
He is survived by a daughter, Sondra Valentine of Indianapolis; a stepson, Eric Flood of California; three sisters, Susan Regan and Karen Jones, both of Sperry, Okla., and Barbara Griffith of Tulsa; a brother, Thomas Griffith of Tulsa; and a grandchild.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020