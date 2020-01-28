Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Griffith


1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Terry Griffith Obituary
Terry Griffith
Terry Neal Griffith, 71, of Denton, Texas, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Texas.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena.
He is survived by a daughter, Sondra Valentine of Indianapolis; a stepson, Eric Flood of California; three sisters, Susan Regan and Karen Jones, both of Sperry, Okla., and Barbara Griffith of Tulsa; a brother, Thomas Griffith of Tulsa; and a grandchild.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -