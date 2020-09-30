Terry Harrison
Dr. Terry J. Harrison, a longtime resident of Poteau, died Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. He was 72 years of age. He was born Dec. 31, 1947, in Henryetta, Okla., to Joseph C. Harrison and Lois L. Jones Harrison.
He was a graduate of Saint Michael's High School in Henryetta. He earned his undergraduate degree at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., before earning his doctorate at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn. Dr. Harrison soon settled in Poteau with his young family in 1972 and had a successful optometry practice there for over 40 years.
He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club and served on the Oklahoma Optometric Association State Board and Poteau Public School Board. An avid golfer, he was a former member of Choctaw Country Club and Wolf Ridge Country Club. Terry was also an ardent fisherman and a former member of the band Still Kickin'.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Stacey of the home; a daughter, Julie Harrison Samuels and husband Aaron of Yukon, Okla.; two sons, T.J. Harrison of Oklahoma City and Scott Harrison of Rogers; a stepson, Colton Williams and wife Corie of Van Buren; and four grandchildren, Kinsey and Connor Samuels and Jaxon and Ellie Williams.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Evans and Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Poteau with Father Jim Caldwell officiating. Attendees are asked to furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.