Terry McGee

Terry McGee, 65, of Muse died July 9, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; three daughters, Terri McGee, Crystal Lewis and Windy Julian; a son, Bradley McGee; two stepdaughters, Jamie Collins and Julie Hinchey; three stepsons, Daniel Wade, Robert Hinchey and Landon Broyles; his mother, Ella Yandell; his stepmother, Phyllis McGee; three sisters; six brothers; 20 grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store