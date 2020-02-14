Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Terry Moorman Obituary
Terry Moorman
Terry Moorman, 68, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born March 6, 1951, in Riverton, Wyo., to the late Leo and Betty Lou Moorman. He was a retired oilfield operator and a member of Mountainburg First Assembly of God. He loved to golf and loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbie Moorman; and a son, Shawn Moorman.
He is survived by his wife, Danette of the home; a daughter, Amber Meeks and husband Robert of Alma; a son, Billy Boyd Jr. and wife Rebecca of Fort Smith; two sisters, Susan Montz and husband George of Riverton and Barbara Moorman of Yakima, Wash.; a brother, Duane Moorman and wife Kathy of Riverton; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Terry requested no formal services but instead that his family and friends have a cup of coffee or their drink of choice in honor of his memory.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2020
