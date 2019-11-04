Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Terry Priest Obituary
Terry Priest
Terry Ellen Priest, 69, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Bentonville. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
Terry was born June 23, 1950, in New Orleans to Herman and Patsy (Copes) Stout. After settling down in Fort Smith, when her dad retired from the Marines, Terry attended and graduated from Southside High School. She majored in art at Westark Community College and later worked in the publication department at Westark. Terry retired as a graphic designer from Arkansas Best Corp. in Fort Smith. She formed many lasting friendships throughout the years and held family very near to her heart.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband, Lee Luna of Fort Smith.
Terry is survived by her two daughters, Chris Krag of Belleville, Ill., and Katie Staed and her husband Patrick and their precious son Sullivan, all of Bentonville. She is also survived by her sister, Trisha Black of Hackett and her children Tracie O'Polka and Darin Black.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith. The family will hold a private graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery after the memorial service.
Family and friends are invited to join us as we celebrate Terry's life and spirit at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe's Grill & Cantina in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kitties and Kanines, 4800 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019
