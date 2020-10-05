1/
Texas Jackson
Texas Ann (Cowan) Jackson, 74, of Vian died Oct. 5, 2020, in Vian.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at her home. Cremation services are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra and Anna Jackson; two sons, Junior and Mike Jackson; five sisters, Rose Peterson, Barbara Harris, Jessie Springer, Linnie Binyon and Marjorie Harold; a brother, Bob Cowan; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

