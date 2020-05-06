Home

Thelma Chew
Thelma Tomandao Chew, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Manila, Philippines, to Fidel and Maria Tomandao. She retired from St. Edward Mercy Medical Center and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jean Chaunsumlit; a brother, Edoy Tomandao; and a halfbrother, Fidelito Tomandao.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie of the home; a daughter, Chriselda Chew of Los Angeles; a son, Eduardo Chew and wife Anna of Bentonville; and two brothers, Bobby Tomandao of Lincoln and Motto Tomandao of Los Angeles.
Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Columbarium. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To view her online guestbook, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from May 7 to May 10, 2020
