Thelma Edwards Obituary
Thelma Edwards
Thelma Amanda Edwards, 99, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, in Decatur, Texas. Thelma was born Oct. 3, 1920, in Combs to Robert and Maudie (Combs) Burrell. Formerly of Bowie, she was a current resident of Roland. Thelma was a homemaker and later worked in assembly for Whirlpool in Fort Smith. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Forrest McClellan and Willis Edwards; a son, Gary McClellan; a daughter, LaRae Cox; a granddaughter. Kialynn Nauman; four brothers; and two sisters.
Thelma is survived by a daughter Sharon Bolton and husband Al of Bowie; six grandchildren, Jeff Bolton and wife Melissa and Jon Bolton, both of Baton Rouge, La., Julie Bolton of Bowie, Renee Ryan of Las Vegas, Jaymie Price and husband Eric of San Antonio and Jason Cox and wife Christine of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a son-in-law, Jim Cox of Eagle Pass, Texas; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with Don Varble officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Ozark.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020
