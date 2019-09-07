Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
1931 - 2019
Thelma Harris Obituary
Thelma Harris
Thelma Jean Harris, 87, of Terlton, Okla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker and the widow of Orell Harris.
She is survived by one son, James Harris of Terlton; one brother, Raymond Branham of Spiro; one sister, Shirley Wohl of Burnsflat, Okla.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, before the service.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019
