|
|
Thelma Harris
Thelma Jean Harris, 87, of Terlton, Okla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker and the widow of Orell Harris.
She is survived by one son, James Harris of Terlton; one brother, Raymond Branham of Spiro; one sister, Shirley Wohl of Burnsflat, Okla.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, before the service.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019