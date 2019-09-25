Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4711 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Blackman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Blackman


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Blackman Obituary
Theodore Blackman
Theodore Blackman Jr., 68, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 24, 2019. He was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Kansas City, Mo. He retired from Whirlpool, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Belle Point Congregation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Lizzie (Wilkins) Blackman; his first wife, Barbara Blackman; and one sister, Phyllis G. Blackman.
He is survived by his second wife, Donna Blackman of the home; three sisters, Emma Johnson and husband Joseph, Alpha Banks and husband Tierrell and Carolyn Blackman, all of Fort Smith; one brother, Gabriel Newton and wife Laurel of Fort Smith; nieces, Jennifer Johnson, Angela Johnson, Kendall Newton, LaKesha Newton and Kayleigh Sterling; nephews, Christopher Blackman, Marcus Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Nicholas Banks, Daniel Johnson, Gabriel Newton Jr. and Kristoff Sterling; and four adopted children, Vi, Kham, Cam and Markel.
Funeral service officiated by Minister Joe McDaniel will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4711 Kelley Hoghway, Fort Smith. Burial of cremains will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at later date.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now