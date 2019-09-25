|
Theodore Blackman
Theodore Blackman Jr., 68, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 24, 2019. He was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Kansas City, Mo. He retired from Whirlpool, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Belle Point Congregation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Lizzie (Wilkins) Blackman; his first wife, Barbara Blackman; and one sister, Phyllis G. Blackman.
He is survived by his second wife, Donna Blackman of the home; three sisters, Emma Johnson and husband Joseph, Alpha Banks and husband Tierrell and Carolyn Blackman, all of Fort Smith; one brother, Gabriel Newton and wife Laurel of Fort Smith; nieces, Jennifer Johnson, Angela Johnson, Kendall Newton, LaKesha Newton and Kayleigh Sterling; nephews, Christopher Blackman, Marcus Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Nicholas Banks, Daniel Johnson, Gabriel Newton Jr. and Kristoff Sterling; and four adopted children, Vi, Kham, Cam and Markel.
Funeral service officiated by Minister Joe McDaniel will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4711 Kelley Hoghway, Fort Smith. Burial of cremains will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at later date.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 26, 2019