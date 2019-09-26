Home

Theodore Blackman Obituary
Theodore Blackman
Theodore Blackman Jr., 68, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Burial of cremains will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at later date.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; four adopted children, Vi, Kham, Cam and Markel; three sisters, Emma Johnson, Alpha Banks and Carolyn Blackman, all of Fort Smith; and a brother, Gabriel Newton of Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 27, 2019
