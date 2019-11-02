Home

Theodore Williams Obituary
Theodore Williams
Theodore Williams, 97, of Cedarville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home. He retired from Acee Milk Co. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a member of United Methodist Church in Pocola.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Williams; a daughter, Judy Rice; a son-in-law, Ewell Pendergrass; his parents, Harry and Lillie Williams; two brothers; two sisters; a granddaughter; and a grandson.
He is survived by three daughters, Linda Pendergrass of Cedarville, Doris Reichert and husband Michael of Stillwell and Janice Riggs and husband Terry of Tulsa; a son-in-law, Don Rice of Charleston; a sister-in-law, Connie Cloud of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. The family will have a private funeral service and burial.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 4, 2019
