Theresa Dickinson
Theresa Mae Dickinson, 90, passed away June 15, 2019. She was born July 31, 1928, in Morgan City, La. She spent her early years in Nederland, Texas, where she married Joe Allen Dickinson on July 29, 1951. They moved to Fort Smith in 1968, where they remained until Joe retired, at which time they moved to Bella Vista in the late '90s.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Allen Dickinson; and her parents, Joseph Andrew and Beatrice Breaux Concienne. She was also preceded by her sisters, Annabelle Babin, Marian DuBose and Beatrice DeLord; and brothers, Joseph and Andrew Concienne.
Theresa is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Max) Wernick, Joe (Linda) Dickinson, Patricia Mayo, Jenifer (Allen) Gehrki, Brian (Lynn) Dickinson and Neil (Hollye) Dickinson; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Gloria Stark, Pat Concienne, Lynn Concienne, Genell Austin, Mary Worthy, Camellia Woodard, Gayle Sheppard and Judy Roger.
Theresa will be remembered for many things, but most of all for being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that cherished her family and the time that she spent with them.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sparkman-Crane Funeral Home, 10501 Garland Road, Dallas.
Recitation of the rosary will be at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 6306 Kenwood Ave., Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Children's Medical Center Foundation, 2777 Stemmons Freeway, Suite 1700, Dallas, TX 75207.
Published in Times Record on June 18, 2019