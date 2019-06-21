|
Theresa Goss
Theresa Goss, 80, of Alma passed from this life June 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 22, 2019, in Amsterdam, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Sophia Batiste Bozek. Theresa was an licensed practical nurse for St. Edward Mercy Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Kennedy and her husband Dennis of Fort Smith; son, John Goss and his wife Rose Ann of Alma; granddaughter, Chelsie Allen and her husband Luke; grandson, Chase Kennedy; two brothers, Phillip and Tim Bozek, both of California; brother-in-law, Larry Goss and his wife Carolyn of Mansfield; and not to be forgotten is Lincoln, her cat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert Goss. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Rudy, Dan and Joe Bozek.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from June 22 to June 23, 2019