Theresia Griffith
Theresia Kuhn Griffith, 76, of Muldrow died Friday, April 5, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist in Muldrow with burial at Memory Garden Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Chapel in Muldrow.
She is survived by four daughters, Becky Williams of Wagoner, Okla., Charla Griffith of Fort Smith, Lisa Hammock of Muldrow and Sandy Duncan of Van Buren; two sons, Kenneth Griffith of Muldrow and Billy Griffith of Jena, La.; a brother, John Kuhn of Muldrow; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2019
