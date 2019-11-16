|
Thomas Adamson
Thomas "Wade" Adamson, 18, of Fort Smith passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his home. He was born July 12, 2001, in Fort Smith to John Adamson and Melissa Thomason. He was a high school graduate and attended Southside High School. Wade worked at McAlister's as kitchen help and also bused tables. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glenn Thomason and Rita Champion.
A family-held memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his parents, John Adamson and his wife Yvonne and Melissa Thomason Streetman, all of Fort Smith; four brothers, Josh Thomason of Vancouver, Washington, John Paul Adamson Jr. and Johnathan Logston, both of Fort Smith, and Paxton Moore of Van Buren; two sisters, Brooke Adamson of Lavaca and Maleah Freeman of Lakeland, Florida; and his paternal grandparents, Emily and John Adamson of Fort Smith.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Nov. 17, 2019