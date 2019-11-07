|
Thomas Austin Jr.
Thomas Austin Jr., 86, of Booneville passed from this life Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Booneville. He was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Waldron to the late Thomas N. and Rosie (Coward) Austin. He was a father and grandfather, a retired concrete finisher, city employee, cattle farmer and heavy equipment operator. He was an avid race car fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard after the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Reba Austin; two grandsons, Randall Bland and D.J. Breck; a great-granddaughter, Alexis Franklin; a great-great-grandson, Dereck Herman; a great-great-granddaughter, Dakota Sky; a great-great-great-granddaugther, Reba Michelle Franklin; a stepson, Kenneth Dunn; and astepbrother, Bill Rose.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Dickens (Don) of Magazine and Pamela Bland (Randy) of Dewey, Okla.; three stepdaughters, Nedra Jones (Virgil), Katherine Terry Booneville and Sandra Jones, all of Booneville; a brother, Lee Austin of Booneville; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Springhill Cemetery in the Chismville community, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 8, 2019