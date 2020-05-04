Home

1932 - 2020
Thomas Earl Bogle, age 87, of Danville passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Mitchell's Nursing Home. He was born June 3, 1932, at Briggsville to Earl Bogle and Lola McTrigitt Bogle. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 23 years of service as a master baker. He was a member of the Disable American Veterans, American Legion TREA and the Masonic Lodge No. 123 in Bluffton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; a sister, Betty Russell; and his stepfather, Harold Montgomery.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Bobbie A. Bogle of Danville; his children, Brice and Patti Bogle of Broken Arrow, Okla., Mathew and Emily Bogle (Avery and Reese), Melissa and Clifton Cain (Madison and Maddux), Jim and Lori Bogle of Crocker, Mo., Brittany Bogle, Kaitlin and Owen Allthin (Jace and Camden), Ashley and Braden Nelson (Cooper, Emma and Austin), Channing and Shawna Bogle of Texas, Ammon and Lindsey Bogle, Zachery and Chelsea Bogle (Maggie, Zeke and Halle), Ethan and Jessica Bogle (Savannah), Tanner and McKayla, Jacob Bogle, Anna Bogle, Thomas and Mary Bogle Jr. of Lavaca, Lee Briggs, Brad and Britney Bogle (Alyssa), Harold and Jennifer Bogle of Altus, Okla., Belinda Bogle (Cydney), Blake Pewo (Dason), Brandon Pewo (Kiley) and Sarah and Blake Rowland (Trace); and the mother of his children, Leola Joy Heslin of San Antonio.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 at Briggs Cemetery in Briggsville, under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home in Dardanelle.
Online guestbook and condolences available at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2020
