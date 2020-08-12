1/1
Thomas Brown
Thomas Sidney Brown, 83, of the Ione community, near Booneville, passed from this life on Aug. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born July 17, 1937, in Sperry, Okla., to Grover Cleveland and Nellie (Casper) Brown.
He retired from Ford Motor Co. and attended Lucas Community Church. He loved working, restoring old vehicles, going to car shows and country and western singings.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack, Rolland, Vernon, Alan and Wilbur Brown; a sister, Margie Moore; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Brown of the home; a son, Hugh Brown of Oklahoma; two daughters, Virginia Brown (Don) of Oklahoma and Katherine Hough of Texas; two sisters, Gertrude Rose of Arlington, Texas, and Geraldine Brown of Catoosa, Okla.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at French Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bill Dunnigan, Danny Dunnigan, Adam Cox, Larry Atchley, Delbert Wilson and Bill Darwin.
Honorary pallbearer is Billy Don Crawley.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
