More Obituaries for Thomas Burt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Burt


1954 - 2019
Thomas Burt Obituary
Thomas Burt
Thomas "Rick" Richard Burt, 65, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 25, 2019. He was born April 18, 1954, to T.J. and Betty (Cox) Burt.
He was preceded in death by his father, T.J. Burt.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Betty Faye Burt; an aunt, Elaine Burt of Charleston; a nephew, Bill Burt and wife Teresa of Springdale; five cousins, James Darrell Cox and wife Lisa of Raleigh, N.C., Susan Cox Miller and husband John of Florida, Aaron Burt and wife Melissa of Charleston, Brandon Burt and fiancée Nikki of Charleston and Elizabeth Burt Shelby and husband Colt of Charleston; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service officiated by the Rev. Larry Horne will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Open visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at .
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 26, 2019
