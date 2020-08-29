Thomas Crovella

Thomas E. Crovella, 88, of Conway passed away from this life on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was born and raised in Hartford.

Tom served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He attended College of the Ozarks and earned a master's degree in education from Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway, now the University of Central Arkansas. He was a teacher and coach for 38 years for Fort Smith Public Schools at Darby Junior High School and Northside High School. Known by many as Coach Crovella, he patiently taught numerous students how to drive and, with his love for sports, he coached hundreds of fine young men in football, basketball and track. After retirement, he became a full-time Pepa. He was a kind and gentle soul, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn of Conway; a sister, Rose Harbottle of Hartford; a son, Dan Crovella (Ralene) of Longview, Texas; a daughter, Linda Burns of Conway; two grandsons, Chris Crovella and Blake Burns; four granddaughters, Stephanie Way, Breckenn McClain, Christina Austin and Hope Billings; and five great-grandchildren, Bradley, Tommy, Collynn, Wren and Benson.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.



