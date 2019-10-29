|
Thomas Cuthbert Jr.
Dr. Thomas Remy Cuthbert Jr., of Greenwood passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home in Greenwood at the age of 91. Tom Cuthbert was born in Nashville, Tenn., on April 9, 1928, to Thomas Remy Cuthbert Sr. and Brownie Elizabeth Hopper Cuthbert. After graduating high school in Chattanooga, Tenn., he attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was president of the flying club. He went on to Georgia Tech and earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with highest honors. Later, he graduated from Southern Methodist University receiving both an Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering. He served in the Navy as a pilot and officer commanding blimps and numerous aircraft including his favorite, the Hellcat. Over 51 years, Tom flew over 6,000 hours, including time in his Cessna 310 that he referred to as "Ernie's Airline."
Dr. Cuthbert had a remarkable career in electrical engineering working primarily for Rockwell Collins and Texas Instruments. He authored three books on broadband impedance matching and circuit design. He was published in numerous publications and spoke internationally as an expert.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Ernestine Strang Cuthbert; two children, Nancy Cuthbert of Dallas and Tom Cuthbert III and his wife Jill of San Antonio; a stepdaughter, Gretchen Thomas of Fort Smith; and a brother, Dr. Jerry Cuthbert and his wife Dr. Adele Cuthbert of Silver Spring, Md. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Linsay Humphrey of San Antonio, Hannah Long of Denver, Joe Cuthbert of Houston, Nicole Bazar and Audrey Thomas of Fort Smith and Pierson Criner and Lexie Criner of San Antonio; and three great-grandsons, Cade, Cole and Greyson. He is also survived by numerous in-laws from the Strang family in Fort Smith and surrounding areas.
Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Greenwood United Methodist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. The Rev. Lynn Strang will be officiating.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at funeral home, where the family will be in attendance from 5- p.m.
Pallbearers will be Joe Cuthbert, Matt Long, Pierson Criner, Harold Lee Woody, Bob Miller and Harley Strang.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019