Thomas Davis
Thomas "Tom" "Tommy" Edward Davis was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Wynne, the son of John Jefferson and Audie Merle Stricklin Davis. He passed away May 29, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.
He was married to Margaret Sue Edwards for 58 years. Together they had two daughters, Jennie and her husband Brian and Terrie and her husband Kent. Tom had two grandchildren, Ethan and wife Micah and Emma.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 1605 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch, P.O. Box 20, Morrow, AR 72749 or online at www.teenchallengeranch.com; or Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or online at www.gideons.org.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019