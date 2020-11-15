Thomas Douglas

Thomas Douglas, 75, of Fort Smith died Nov. 11, 2020.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Van Buren with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by his wife, Mamie; a daughter, Hazel Verser; a son, Jerry Douglas; five sisters, Bonnie, Reid, Robin and Alice Douglas and Charlie Phame; three brothers, Ronnie, Mark and Paul Douglas; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



