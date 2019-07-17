|
Thomas Gray Jr.
Thomas Wayne Gray Jr., 44, of Magazine passed from this life Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home, near Magazine. He was born April 13, 1975, in Long Beach, Calif. He served in the U.S. Navy and was formerly an assistant manager at Walmart. He enjoyed hunting, video and board games, cooking, spending time with his family and spoiling his cats.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Reveille Primitive Baptist Church, near Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Laura of the home; two sons, Thomas Wayne Gray III and Colton Gray, both of the home; two daughters, Alexandria and Helena Gray, both of the home; his parents, Thomas Wayne and Sharon Gray of Mansfield; one brother, Andy Gray of Fort Smith; one sister, Tricia Gray of Issaquah, Wash.; one stepbrother, Kevin Chambers of Brandon, Fla.; one stepsister, Kimberly Boyd of Dayton; 14 nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on July 18, 2019