Thomas Harman
Thomas "Tom" L. Harman, 69, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 1, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1949, in Fort Smith to Thomas Ladell Harman and Geraldine Dickerson Harman. He was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing, going on mission trips and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church.
Tom was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debe Harman; a daughter, Alicia Cullen and husband Robert of Overland Park, Kan.; a son, Brant Harman of Dallas; his mother, Geraldine Harman of Fort Smith; two sisters, Donna Harman of Barling and Pam Robertson and husband Wes of Charleston; four grandchildren, Lauren, William, Sarah and James Cullen; his mother-in-law, Anita Hammack of Fort Smith; a brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Leslie Hammack of Fort Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Charles Massingale of Cleveland, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Kolp, Mike Cauthron, John Martini and Kirk Martin.
Memorials may be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church Missions, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or Myeloma Institute for Research and Therapy, 4301 W. Markham St., Suite 716, Little Rock, AR 72205 or email [email protected]
Published in Times Record on Nov. 3, 2019