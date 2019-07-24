|
Thomas Hendershot
Thomas "Cotton" Edward Hendershot, 67, of Mena died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Mena.
Private memorial will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Beasley Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by a daughter, Elena Hendershot of Mena; three sons, Thomas, Indio, and Country Hendershot, all of Mena; other children, Tommy and Marnie; two sisters, Jackie Summer and Carrie Matelida; a brother, Jim Hendershot; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 25, 2019