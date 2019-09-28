Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hotz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Hotz Obituary
Thomas Hotz
Thomas A. Hotz, of Fort Smith, passed away Sept. 24, 2019. He was born in Fayetteville on Dec. 13, 1949. He was the eldest son of Tom and Ruth Hotz. He was raised in Fort Smith and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Thomas is survived by two sisters, Helen (Ben) Redmond of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Kathy (Tommy) Thompson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; three brothers, John (Marion) Hotz of Russellville, Steve (Susan) Hotz of Fort Smith and Joe (Lynn) Hotz of Austin, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will celebrate his passage into God's hands with a private ceremony. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to Valley Behavioral Health, 10301 Mayo Drive, Barling, AR 72923; or the National Alliance on Mental Health, 3803 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now