Thomas Hotz
Thomas A. Hotz, of Fort Smith, passed away Sept. 24, 2019. He was born in Fayetteville on Dec. 13, 1949. He was the eldest son of Tom and Ruth Hotz. He was raised in Fort Smith and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Thomas is survived by two sisters, Helen (Ben) Redmond of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Kathy (Tommy) Thompson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; three brothers, John (Marion) Hotz of Russellville, Steve (Susan) Hotz of Fort Smith and Joe (Lynn) Hotz of Austin, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will celebrate his passage into God's hands with a private ceremony. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to Valley Behavioral Health, 10301 Mayo Drive, Barling, AR 72923; or the National Alliance on Mental Health, 3803 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 29, 2019