Thomas Love II


1950 - 2020
Thomas Love II Obituary
Thomas Love II
Thomas H. Love II, 70, of Lavaca passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born March 13, 1950, in Fort Smith to the late Thomas and Ruby (Farmer) Love. He was a civil draftsman, a volunteer fireman for Riverdale Fire Department and a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Thomas enjoyed woodworking and aviation. He loved the Lord and witnessing people to lead them to Christ.
Private family graveside service will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Survivors include his wife, Susan of the home; a daughter, Amy Wells of Van Buren; a son, Trey Love and wife Misty of Alma; six grandchildren, Victoria Bartlett, Autumn Wells, Caleb Wells, Andrea Love, Drake Love and Alexis Love; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Trey Love, Chris Hampton, Jake McTyre, Ben Lairamore II, Stan Goddard, Drake Love and Caleb Wells.
As there will be no formal visitation, family and friends are asked to please sign Thomas' online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2020
