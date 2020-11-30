1/1
Thomas Norris
Thomas Norris
Thomas Ardith Norris, 74, of Mansfield passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at Pink Bud Nursing Home. He was born Oct. 25, 1946, to Ardith and Juanita (Black) Norris. He was the oldest of five children.
He retired from Whirlpool after 24 years. He enjoyed his days outside with his dog, Tippy.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Lemarr Norris; a son, Thomas Gene Norris and wife Sonia of Mansfield; a daughter, Joleen Condry and husband Donald of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Ardith Levi Norris and wife Alicia of Paris, Brandi Armstrong and husband Caleb of Greenwood, Hunter Pyles of Mansfield and Austin Condry of Fort Smith. He was going to be a great-grandfather around July. He is also survived by two sisters, Sue Moore of Mansfield and Janie Parish of Greenwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Coop Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be Russell Huskey, Gary Bates, Jerry Carter, Kevin Jolley, Nelson Nichols and Steve Jenkins.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Weaver, Bill Brown, Danny Heydenreich, Bill Loyd, Paul Mckinney, Roy Wilson, Clyde Neal and Leon Moore.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
